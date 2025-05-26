Oklahoma State Baseball's Regional Site, Matchups Revealed
Oklahoma State’s season is still alive.
On Monday, the NCAA held its selection show for the 2025 college baseball tournament. OSU earned a spot as an at-large team in the Athens Regional.
The Cowboys are set to face Duke in their first game, with the other side of the bracket featuring No. 7 overall seed and host Georgia alongside Binghamton.
OSU finished the regular season winning nine of its final 10 games before winning its first game of the Big 12 Tournament. While the Cowboys couldn’t hold on to their lead in their quarterfinal matchup against Kansas, OSU’s surge to finish the regular season was still enough to make it into the NCAA Tournament.
Over the final few weeks of the season, OSU went from needing a Big 12 Tournament title run to being in the mix for an at-large bid. While the beginning of the 2025 season went nothing like the Cowboys had intended, their finish to the season was enough to inspire some confidence and optimism back into the program.
Coming into this season, Josh Holliday had led the Cowboys to a Regional appearance in every year of his head coaching tenure. That streak was quickly put into doubt after the Cowboys spent a large chunk of the season around or under .500, including much of conference play.
After early exits in the NCAA Tournament over the past few seasons, it seemed that this could be the final nail in the coffin for Holliday’s time in Stillwater. However, like many other OSU teams across many sports, the Cowboys showed resilience in the final weeks and were able to salvage this season and even turn in a winning record despite their struggles.
While the Cowboys couldn’t live up to their Big 12 favorite status throughout the season, they began to show why they were picked to win the conference throughout May and into a solid conference tournament performance. Considering the momentum the Cowboys are riding after the final weeks of the season, they might be able to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.