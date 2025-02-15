Oklahoma State Baseball Suffers Season-Opening Loss to Clemson
The No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped their 2025 college baseball season Friday with a 6-5 loss against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Cowboys showed heart in the hard fought battle with the Tigers on Friday. The Pokes held the 5-4 lead heading into the seventh inning but the Tigers managed to push a pair of runs across the plate in the seventh to come away with the 6-5 season opening victory.
The Tigers scored first on Jarren Purify’s groundout in the second inning, then Oklahoma State's Avery Ortiz tied the score with a two-out solo homer in the third inning. After the Cowboys added two more runs in the third inning, Donovan LaSalle belted a solo homer in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Dominic Listi and Josh Paino drew bases-loaded walks with two outs to narrow the Cowboy lead to 4-3.
In the top of the sixth inning, back-to-back two-out doubles from Thompson and Daughtery scored a run for Oklahoma State, then Clemson's Luke Gaffney laced a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Cowboy lead to 5-4.
The Cowboys ran out of steam in the final inning. Clemson tied the game up on an RBI groundout from Bissetta which scored Listi from third. A wild pitch from the Cowboys put the game away for Clemson who escaped with a narrow 6-5 victory.
Brock Thompson led the way in the hits category for the Cowboys with a team high two hits. Nolan Schubart drove in a pair of runs for the Pokes.
Donovan Lasalle and Avery Ortiz got the season started early in the power department with homeruns in game number one this season. Gabe Davis threw 4.1 innings on the mound and threw well enough to win the game. He struck out six batters and only allowed three earned runs on the day.
The Cowboys will continue baseball action on Saturday in the Shriners Children's College Showdown with a game against Louisville.
