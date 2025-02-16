Oklahoma State Bounces Back with 12-3 Win Over Louisville
The Oklahoma State Cowboys climbed back into the win column on Saturday with a 12-3 victory over Louisville. The Pokes looked to be headed for the same fate they suffered a day earlier when they dropped their season opener to Clemson. Louisville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and even carried that scored into the fourth inning.
However the Cowboys came alive in the final innings of the game. Arkansas transfer Jayson Jones got things started with a single to right before Nolan Schubart drew a full-count walk. Aidan Meola got hit with the next pitch, loading the bases for Colin Brueggemann, who delivered the biggest hit of the day. Brueggemann rocked the first pitch thrown to him well past the right-field fence. Just like that, OSU had a 4-3 lead.
OSU added another run in the fifth when a Schubart single sent Iowa Western Community College transfer Brayden Smith across home plate. The sixth inning proved to be another big one for the Cowboys.
Freshman Garrett Shull, hit a two-out single that moved fellow freshman Brock Thompson to second. Smith drew a walk to load the bases before Jones drew a walk to score Thompson. Then Shull scored on a wild pitch. Schubart stepped into the box and delivered a two RBI single to right field pushing the Oklahoma State lead to 9-3.
Sophomore shortstop Avery Ortiz hit a solo home run to left-center in the seventh. Ortiz has now delivered two long balls in two games with homer number one coming Friday night against Clemson. Jones hit a solo shot in the eighth before the Cowboys added their final run off another bases-loaded walk.
Jones and Schubart each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jones scored three runs and had two RBIs; Schubart had one run, three RBIs. Eight of the nine Cowboy hitters crossed the plate.
Harrison Bodendorf, a Hawaii transfer, got the start on the bump. The 6-foot-5 lefty threw five innings where he gave up the three runs off four hits while walking two and striking out six. The Cowboys will close out their road trip at Globe Life Park with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns.
