Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball Unveils Vicious 2026 Schedule
Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday and the Pokes unveiled the Cowboys' 2026 schedule on Wednesday, a 56-game marathon blending explosive non-conference fireworks, grueling Big 12 battles, and midweek traps to test the orange and black's goals of getting back to the show. Fresh off a 2025 regional appearance that teased greater glory, this slate, which features a loaded home schedule at O'Brate Stadium, positions Oklahoma State for a potential deep postseason push. The Cowboys have a top 2026 recruiting class, and a strong season becomes even more important for the Pokes to impress those youngsters even more.
The campaign ignites Feb. 13-15 at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, a powerhouse tripleheader at Globe Life Field. The Cowboys tangle with Arkansas on the 13th, facing the Razorbacks' relentless offense in an SEC-Big 12 clash. Bedlam boils over Feb. 14 against Oklahoma, an extra dose of rivalry spite now that the Sooners are SEC-bound, after the Pokes' 11-1 rout last year, expect fireworks. The weekend peaks Feb. 15 versus Vanderbilt, a super regional rematch from 2024 where the Commodores eked out a three-game win, demanding early pitching dominance.
Road rigor follows Feb. 19-22 at Grand Canyon, where the Antelopes' rowdy Phoenix crowd and hitter-friendly confines challenge the Cowboys' lineup. Home cooking arrives Feb. 24 against Central Arkansas, a midweek breather before Feb. 27-March 1 hosting Sam Houston, a Conference USA foe with sneaky speed. March 3 welcomes Missouri State for a single game, pitting the Bears' pitching against the Cowboy bats. The non-conference grind intensifies March 6-8 with Gardner-Webb in Stillwater, then a March 10 home stand against Dallas Baptist, known for small-ball upsets. They kick off the Big 12 schedule against UCF on the road March 13-15, and welcome South Dakota State to town on March 13-15.
More Big 12 play erupts March 20-22 vs. Baylor, and a March 24 rematch with Missouri State adds non-con spice before March 26-28 on the road at BYU, where Oklahoma State can explode at high altitude. Midweek menaces lurk: March 31 at Dallas Baptist and April 7 vs. Oral Roberts, in-state tussles that could snag momentum.
Conference carnage builds April 3-5 hosting Cincinnati, a Bearcats squad hungry for respect. April 10-12 travels to Kansas State for a Wildcat showdown in Manhattan. Non-con Bedlam redux hits April 14 on the road at Oklahoma. April 17-19 welcomes Kansas, followed by April 21 vs Wichita State, a midweek MVC thorn. The slate sizzles April 24-26 at Texas Tech, a Lubbock slugfest against Red Raider power. Another Oral Roberts tilt April 28 precedes May 1-3 hosting TCU, reigniting a rivalry etched in extra-inning epics.
May's mayday arrives with May 8-10 at Arizona State where the Pokes take on the steamy Arizona sunshine. May 12 on the road against Oral Roberts for a final midweek grudge, before May 14-16 wrapping vs. Arizona, clashing with Wildcat might. The Big 12 Tournament in Arlington caps it, weather willing.
This balanced beast of road games and home tilts demands excellence from the Cowboys. Holliday's crew once again eyes Omaha. Fans, circle Bedlam dates; Cowboy baseball's redemption arc is scripted.