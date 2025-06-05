Oklahoma State in Good Hands With Josh Holliday at the Helm
Oklahoma State has the right man in charge.
Throughout his tenure in Stillwater, Josh Holliday has been criticized by fans who expect more out of Cowboy baseball. Over the past few years, the Cowboys’ postseasons have ended with losses in the regional stage, with many of those losses coming as a host team.
While it is undeniable that OSU has disappointed over the years, there is also no denying that Holliday’s coaching ability is still worthy of backing. Sure, OSU has been the center of attention when it comes to premature postseason losses, but those defeats are also the product of great regular seasons.
Somehow, this year’s regional loss left fans feeling good about the program’s direction and proud of the team’s effort. That happened despite the fact that OSU was playing a regional on the road for the first time in years.
Losing a regional as the underdog after taking out the host is more fun than losing as the favorite and host team. However, the journey to hosting a regional and earning the status of favorite is often tough and unforgiving. And in Holliday’s case, it comes without thanks.
OSU entered the 2025 season as the favorite to win the Big 12. The Cowboys never got close to meeting those expectations and only looked like a team capable of that feat over the final few weeks of the regular season, when it won nine of its final 10 games.
Going into 2026, it will be critical for Holliday and the Cowboys to build off that end-of-season momentum. If OSU can bounce back and compete for a Big 12 title next season, the Cowboys will be right back where they want to be.
Of course, that will put the pressure on the Cowboys to perform in a big way when the NCAA Tournament comes around. While the Cowboys have struggled in the postseason, they need someone like Holliday to guide them to a successful regular season.
While luck hasn’t often gone the Cowboys’ way in the postseason, battling hard through the regular season and giving themselves a chance to do something special is all OSU can ask for.