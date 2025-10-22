Oklahoma State Secures Early Commit From 2027 SS/OF Elyjah Mason
Huntington Beach, California, is well known for its bad boys. This past week, Oklahoma State landed a future commitment from one of the baddest 2027s in the game. Elyjah Mason, who calls Huntington Beach High School home, is currently the No. 5 baseball player in the state of California for the 2027 cycle.
The 6-foot-23 athlete can play anywhere on the baseball field and has a tremendous ceiling moving forward. In a recent interview with OK State on SI, Mason mentioned what it was about Oklahoma State that secured his commitment.
"For me, what really made my decision so easy was the way the team felt like a family. I felt like I was leaving my home following my visit. The environment around the program and everything else was on another level, and the coaching staff is like nothing I have ever seen. In the end, it felt like I could be my best self with what I believe in and who I wanted to be as a Cowboy," said Mason.
Mason was a virtual unknown heading into the Prep Baseball Report Future Games. Following the completion of the tournament, he had quickly risen up the prep baseball ranks.
"I think my performance really helped me because I have never been a big name, but when I did well, it helped me connect to another level of who I saw myself as a player and gave me confidence to talk to the coaches. With a strong mentality, I knew I could do this. It helped my relationship because I got to consistently stay in contact with them and not be worried about having to push to talk to the coaching staff," Mason added.
He is a versatile baseball player with tons of tools at his disposal. He plays the infield like a seasoned vet and can hit with power and precision from the left side of the plate. He is exactly what the Cowboy baseball program is looking for when it comes to the future of the baseball team.
The way I want to play the game is fast and 100% every single pitch. Seeing how Oklahoma State runs their practice is a very solid and modest style. Their hitting philosophy, I think, correlates because as a lefty I get to use all fields and right-handed pitching to my advantage by working the pitches," said Mason about how the Cowboys' style fits his game. "The Cowboys' infield is strong on making the routine plays and not trying to look fancy with what they do. I can see becoming the best version of myself in Stillwater."
The proof is in the product, and something outstanding is happening in Stillwater. Holliday is building a massive machine that is set on taking the baseball world by storm in the coming years.