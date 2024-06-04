OSU Baseball: 2024 Regional Exit 'Different' From Previous Shortcomings
Oklahoma State’s postseason momentum came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end.
The Cowboys lost 4-2 to Florida in the final game of the Stillwater Regional, ending their season. After winning the Big 12 Tournament a week earlier, the Cowboys could not get out of the Stillwater Regional despite a 2-0 start.
For OSU coach Josh Holliday, Monday’s loss marked the eighth season his team has failed to get out of a Regional and the third straight season hosting a Regional without a Super Regional appearance. Although the early exits can tell the same story, they are not created equally.
“Each team’s different and each team’s path and season and story and tournament experience is a little different,” Holliday said. “Is that disappointing? Yeah, but this particular ball club, we fought awfully hard to get to this point and put ourselves in a good position. And we were in a great spot and that’s disappointing we couldn’t finish this part of the journey.”
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Cowgirls Reflect on Impact of 2024 Season
As with any end to a season, it means some Cowboys have played their final game in Stillwater. Some will never play again in college, while others might find another place to call home.
Although a loss like the 2024 Stillwater Regional is tough on those players, the pressure of three straight early exits can especially burden next season’s senior class. Among those players is outfielder Zach Ehrhard, who led the team in runs scored and walks, finished second in hits and did not miss a game.
It’s hard to put into words,” Ehrhard said. “I’ve bonded and gotten close with so many guys on this team. This program has done more than I could’ve ever asked for, and it’s made me a better player, and it’s made me a better person every day.”
Although the team will look different next season, some players will be looking to help OSU get over a hump that has plagued the team over the past few seasons.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Cowboys Open as Long Shot for National Title
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.