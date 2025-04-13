OSU Softball and Baseball Fall Flat in Series Finales
Oklahoma State had an opportunity to finish its weekend strong but couldn’t capitalize.
On Sunday, OSU had a couple of teams in action on the diamond. Cowboy baseball was looking to secure a series win against Arizona on the road, while Cowgirl softball was hoping to secure their series against Iowa State in Stillwater.
Although both teams had optimism entering Sunday, neither were able to come away with a victory. OSU softball started the day with its matchup against the Cyclones.
The Cowgirls had momentum on their side entering the contest. After dropping Friday’s opener in extra innings, the Cowgirls bounced back with a big 10-1 win on Saturday to set up the deciding game.
However, OSU’s momentum and optimism were erased early in Stillwater. Iowa State came out hot and scored three runs in the first inning, then followed that with another two runs in the second inning.
The Cowgirls finally got on the board in third with one run, but Iowa State answered with another couple of scores in the top of the fourth to go up 6-1 and effectively put away the game. OSU tried to put together a late rally before falling 8-4. The Cowgirls’ loss moved them below .500 in conference play and puts them at 24-14 for the season.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys were looking to bounce back from their loss on Saturday and get back to the groove they had in their win at Arizona on Friday. It looked like the Cowboys might be able to escape with a win early.
OSU scored the first three runs in what would be a competitive game. Arizona finally scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth and added three more across the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings to take a 4-3 lead to the ninth.
Garrett Shull then played the role of hero for OSU in the top of the ninth, hitting a solo home run to tie the game with OSU down to its final out. However, his heroics wouldn’t be remembered for long, as some mishaps from the Cowboys eventually led to a walkoff single for the Wildcats.
OSU moved to 16-17 on the year and continues to disappoint this season.