Pair of Oklahoma State Pitchers Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft
A couple of Cowboys got one step closer to their MLB dreams.
On Monday, the second day of the 2025 MLB Draft got underway, and it didn’t take long for two Oklahoma State pitchers to hear their names called. In the fourth round, the Philadelphia Phillies selected Sean Youngerman with the No. 131 overall pick. Shortly thereafter, another Cowboy, Gabe Davis, heard his name with the Chicago White Sox taking him with the No. 137 overall pick in the fifth round.
These selections came after Day 1, when the Cowboys saw a couple of familiar faces come off the board. OSU star Nolan Schubart was taken in the third round, while the Colorado Rockies used the No. 4 overall pick to take OSU commit and Stillwater High standout Ethan Holliday.
As for the two Cowboys to be taken in the early stages of the second day, they have a chance to turn into star pitchers as they embark on this next step.
Youngerman was only with the Cowboys for one season and made a solid impact for the Pokes. Across 15 appearances, Youngerman tallied four saves and three starts, earning a 1-1 record while having a 2.23 ERA. With 37 strikeouts compared to only three walks, Youngerman was a star on the mound for the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Davis has spent the past three seasons with OSU and has excelled in Stillwater. While a 5.61 career ERA and 3-9 record across three years don’t scream MLB talent, he has plenty of potential, and the White Sox agree.
With 124 strikeouts across 94.2 innings pitched, Davis established himself as a solid option for the Cowboys. With 55 appearances in his time in Stillwater, OSU will certainly miss one of its reliable options on the mound moving forward.
Throughout Josh Holliday’s tenure in Stillwater, he has produced plenty of MLB talent, and Youngerman and Davis have continued that trend from the mound. Two of the final Cowboys to be under the guidance of legendary pitching coach Rob Walton, Youngerman and Davis have an opportunity to spread their wings at the next level and prove they belong in the major leagues.