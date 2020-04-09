Report: Oklahoma State Basketball Sets 2020-21 Season Opener

STILLWATER -- It appears that Oklahoma State basketball has set a date, and opponent for the 2020-21 season. According to a tweet from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Mike Boynton and Co. will start the 2020-21 season on November 10th at home against Green Bay.

This will be the first time that these two programs will have met. It also marks the third non-conference game for the Cowboys as they'll face Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic and Virginia Tech in Oklahoma City.

Green Bay, hailing from the Horizon League, finished the 2019-20 season with a 17-16 overall record and 11-7 in conference play. With that record, they finished out the year ranked No. 221 in the NCAA NET rankings.

Their leading scorer this past season was redshirt senior guard JayQuan McCloud and 17.1 points per game, but the second-leading scorer will be back next season. Freshman guard Amari Davis has an incredible first year as he averaged 15.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Those stats earned Davis the Horizon League Freshman of the Year Award and Third-Team All-Horizon honors.

There's no doubt that with another year under his belt, Davis will give the Pokes fits come this fall.

Oklahoma State returns a talented group of players led by soon-to-be juniors Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei, who combined for 19 points and 10.3 rebounds this past season.

They'll be supplemented by a talented group of soon-to-be sophomores Avery Anderson III, Kalib and Keylan Boone and Chris Harris.

Add to that talented group the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham headlines the No. 10 overall class in the country and is joined by Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Ferron Flavors Jr and Montreal Pena.