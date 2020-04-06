Report: Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech Schedules Home-and-Home Series

STILLWATER -- It appears that Oklahoma State has another non-conference for the 2020 season lined up. According to a tweet from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech has scheduled a home-and-home series beginning in 2020 with the return game in Blacksburg taking place in 2021-22.

There's a chance that Oklahoma State's home game will take place in Oklahoma City.

The other non-conference game that's scheduled for the 2020 season is a neutral site game against Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic.

These two non-conference games for Mike Boynton and Co. will go a long ways to boosting the Pokes' NET rankings next season. Going off the most current NET rankings from this past season, Louisville finished the season No. 8 and Virginia Tech finished No. 92. Two quality non-conference opponents for what should be a young and talented Cowboy squad next season.

Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech have met on the hardwood four times throughout history with the Hokies holding a 4-0 advantage over the Pokes.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2012-13 season and took place in Blacksburg, VA with the Hokies coming away with the 81-71 win.

The anticipation surrounding the 2020-21 basketball season for Oklahoma State is massive. Mike Boynton and Co. are bringing in the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the country, and still have at least one more spot to fill in the spring signing period.

The class is highlighted by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, Cade Cunningham, and includes two four-star prospects in Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, a 3-point specialist grad transfer in Ferron Flavors Jr and a talented wing prospect out of the DFW area in Montreal Pena.

Couple that class with returning players such as Isaac Likekele, Yor Anei, Avery Anderson, Chris Harris and the Boone twins of Kalib and Keylan Boone, the 2020-21 season looks to be an exciting one.