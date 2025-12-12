3 Cowboys Who Could be Crucial in Bedlam Hoops Showdown

The year was 1908, and Oklahoma State made the journey to Norman for a friendly game of basketball. They played two games on that New Year's Day, dropping both, but starting a Bedlam battle that would continue for over 100 years. The Pokes wouldn't log their first victory in the series until 1917, when they came away with the 58-11 win.

The current series is in favor of the Sooners, who have won 144 games. The Cowboys have pulled off 106 wins but are currently riding a three-game Bedlam losing streak. The 2025-26 Cowboys are looking to right the ship on Saturday when the two teams meet up for the 250th installment of the hoops edition of Bedlam. OK State on SI takes a look at three Oklahoma State players who could play a major role in the battle of Bedlam.

Vyctorius Miller has ....



a cool name ✅

a cool game ✅



He's one of only three players in CBB this season averaging at least 20 PPG who is also shooting 70%+ on 2s, 50%+ on 3s and 80%+ on FTs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ad0uFv7TEt — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) November 21, 2025

Vyctorius Miller

The silky 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 15.9 points on a video-game 56.5/50/89.2 shooting line. Miller has been automatic when he gets daylight—16-of-32 from three and 33-of-37 at the stripe. Nijel Pack will chase him all night, but Miller’s pull-up game and ability to rise over smaller guards make him a nightmare in this series. If he sees 15-18 shots and keeps his turnover count low (he’s averaging only 2.1 TOs), the Pokes can ride his scoring to a signature win that will propel them into the Top 25.

Parsa Fallah is an Iranian hybrid of Charles Barkley and Zach Randolph, Barkley’s power + Z’s footwork and touch.



Averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in the last couple games, and bullying every frontcourt he sees. pic.twitter.com/VgGhDAEykj — Heritage Hoops (@HHjournalism) December 7, 2025

Parsa Fallah

The 6-foot-9 big man is putting up 14.6 points and 6.3 boards while shooting a ridiculous 68.5% from the floor (50-of-73), mostly hooks, floaters, and stick-backs. He’s already drawn 42 free throws and swatted 5 shots. Oklahoma counters with Tae Davis and Mohamed Wague, two strong, physical forwards, but Fallah’s touch and footwork have been too much for every Big 12 frontcourt so far. If he stays out of foul trouble and finishes through contact, he’ll own the paint and keep Wague’s 7.4 rebounds per game in check.

Anthony Roy was CLUTCH tonight for Oklahoma State…



- 16 points

- 6 rebounds

- 11 points in final 6 minutes

- 3/4 from 3 in that span

- 56% true shooting



Came up clutch when it mattered most 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4GfaE5DbQD — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) November 28, 2025

Guard Anthony Roy

The 6-foot-6 junior transfer has come alive since entering the starting lineup, averaging 15.0 points in 22.5 minutes on 47.6/40.6/85 shooting. Roy’s microwave scoring—13 threes in six games—stretches OU’s defense and punishes close-outs. He’s also grabbing 3.7 boards and playing the best defense of his career (2 blocks, 2 steals). When Roy gets hot (see his 22-point night vs. Wichita State), Gallagher-Iba turns into a furnace. A typical Roy explosion—18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including three or four triples—would force Porter Moser to adjust everything and open driving lanes for Miller and Fallah.

This is Bedlam basketball on the court that the Oklahoma City Thunder have made famous. Loud City could once again be electric as the Orange of Oklahoma State and the Crimson of Oklahoma rekindle a rivalry nearly as old as statehood.