3 Keys To A Cowboy Victory Over Utah

Every game continues to count for Cowboy Basketball.

The Pokes are set to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday night for the Cowboys’ eighth Big 12 bout of the season, and it’s one the Cowboys desperately need to win.

OSU is sitting at eleventh in the Big 12 with its 2-5 conference record and needs to put together some quality wins to keep its NCAA Tournament alive come March.

With Utah entering this matchup only half a game behind last place in the conference, the hopes are for the Cowboys to be able to gain some confidence by claiming a statement win. However, nothing is for certain in the Big 12, and the Cowboys will have to make sure to play to their potential if they want to escape Utah with a win.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy victory over Utah.

1. Get out and run

Oklahoma State has proven that it loves to push the pace and take advantage of fast breaks and the opponent's transition defense. The Pokes will have the opportunity to do this Saturday night and need to take advantage of it.

The Utes allow 81.5 points per game, putting them as one of the worst in the nation. Additionally, Utah is bottom 10 in the nation in allowing points from two-point shots, the kind of shot attempts the Cowboys thrive upon.

If the Cowboys can take high percentage shots and set the game to their pace, Utah will have a hard time keeping up with the fast-paced Pokes.

2. Play the whole game

In the past two bouts, OSU has not put together two full halves of basketball. Oklahoma State started the game strong against TCU, leading at halftime. However, the second half of that game was not the same as the Cowboys only scored 24 points and would end up losing the lead.

A reverse scenario happened against Iowa State, as the Cowboys went into the half with only 21 points and down 30. The Pokes would try to fight their way back, putting up 50 in the second half, but it would be too late as the Pokes would fall once again.

The Cowboys will need to put two halves of solid basketball to get back into the win column, and they need it this game more than ever.

3. Stop Utah’s backcourt

Terrence Brown has proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the nation. The Utah guard currently sits at seventh in the nation in points per game, averaging 22.2.

Not far behind Brown is Don McHenry, who averaged 18 points per game and shoots 40.3% from beyond the arc. These two guards are the backbone of the Utes team and will be the biggest points of emphasis for the Cowboy defense.

If OSU can find a way to lock up the Utah backcourt, the Pokes should have no problem claiming their third Big 12 win.