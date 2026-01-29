Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Jan. 29

The Iowa State Cyclones have established themselves as one of the few elite teams in college basketball and are coming into tonight's action coming off back-to-back double-digit wins.

Tonight, they'll host the Colorado Buffaloes, who are 12-8 overall but 2-5 in Big 12 play, including losing five straight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Colorado vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado +17.5 (-110)

Iowa State -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colorado +1000

Iowa State -2000

Total

OVER 152.5 (-115)

UNDER 152.5 (-105)

Colorado vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, January 29

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Colorado Record: 12-8 (2-5 in Big 12)

Iowa State Record: 18-2 (5-2 in Big 12)

Colorado vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Colorado is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Colorado's last six games

Colorado is 1-13 straight up in its last 14 road games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Iowa State's last seven games

Iowa State has won 10 straight home games

Colorado vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Bangot Dak, F - Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado is good enough offensively to hang with Iowa State, but if the Buffaloes want to truly contend in this game, they need to step up their play on the defensive side of the court. That's where Bangot Dak comes in. The 7-foot forward is averaging 1.7 blocks per game, and the Buffs need more of that from him tonight.

Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Colorado as an underdog:

Iowa State's biggest strength is forcing turnovers and getting points off those turnovers. The Cyclones rank third in the country in opponent turnovers per possession. They may not be able to get that to work in their favor tonight when they face a Colorado team that only turns the ball over on 13.7% of its possessions, which is the 18th lowest rate in the country.

The Buffaloes are also a solid shooting team, ranking 84th in effective field goal percentage. As long as they can hold things together defensively, they have a chance to keep this game within the number.

Pick: Colorado +17.5 (-110) via BetMGM

