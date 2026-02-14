3 Keys To A Crucial Cowboy Win Over TCU

The Pokes are gearing up for a Big 12 rematch, this time in Stillwater.

After dropping two games in Arizona, the Pokes are back home in GIA and are ready to get their season back on track. However, they’ll be facing TCU, a team they have already fallen short against once this season.

The Horned Frogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, as they took down No. 5 Iowa State in Fort Worth. This has propelled TCU to now be sitting as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology.

As the postseason is right around the corner, the Pokes are in dire need of a late-season push. Saturday morning’s bout against TCU will either be another good win for the Pokes or could be the final reason the postseason is unreachable.

Here are three keys to a Cowboys win over TCU.

1. Play the full game

In the last matchup with TCU, Oklahoma State scored 41 points in the first half and led by four going into the break. Unfortunately, the second half wasn’t the same, as the Pokes would only score 24 points, and wouldn’t score in the last four minutes of the game.

This can’t be the case this time around, as the Pokes must keep their foot on the gas for the duration of both halves. If OSU can play its brand of basketball for 40 straight minutes, it will be hard for TCU to win a second straight bout against the Pokes.

2. 81 is the magic number

Good things happen when Oklahoma State shoots the ball well, especially when they reach 81 points. The Cowboys are an outstanding 16-0 when they have scored at least 81 points in a game. Alternatively, the Pokes are 0-8 when they aren’t able to reach the coveted 81 marker.

OSU will have to play its fast-paced style of game to make sure it is limited to below 81 points, like the last time these two teams faced off. The Pokes are still capable of winning without reaching 81 points, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

3. Stars need to shine

In order to win, OSU will need players like Anthony Roy and Parsa Fallah to show up and play. In the last bout against TCU, the two players only combined for 15 points, with 13 of those being Roy’s. These two will need to shine brighter in this bout if the Pokes want a chance at winning.

In the Pokes' last win, the two combined for 43, leading OSU to take down BYU. Just because the Horned Frogs aren’t ranked doesn’t mean they aren’t a good basketball team, and the OSU stars will have to step up to the moment.