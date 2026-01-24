3 Keys To An OSU Win In Its Second Bout Against Iowa State

Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball is looking for a statement win to get them back on track.

The Pokes are set to take on No.9 Iowa State on Saturday for the second time this season. Oklahoma State started these teams’ previous bout strongly, but in the end, the Cyclones would prove to be too much for the Cowboys in an 83-71 Cowboy loss.

Now, after a Cowboy loss to TCU, OSU hopes to get revenge on the Cyclones and bounce back to get back into the win column. It won’t be an easy task for the Cowboys, but if they do the little things right and learn from their previous mistakes, they have a chance.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy win over Iowa State.

1. Turnovers

Turnovers were one of the main reasons the Cowboys let the last matchup against the Cyclones slip away from them. Oklahoma State lost the turnover battle, as the Pokes turned the ball over 15 times compared to the Cyclones 10.

These turnovers proved to hurt OSU down the stretch as Iowa State scored 15 points off the Cowboys’ mistakes. In a game where Oklahoma State is already considered to be outmatched, the Cowboys can not hand the Cyclones extra possessions.

If OSU can win the turnover battle and take advantage of Iowa State’s turnovers, Saturday could be a completely different game.

2. Don’t go flat

Steve Lutz’s squad did a great job of coming out from the opening tip ready to go, but unfortunately, the team didn’t keep this same energy down the stretch.

The Pokes were up by as much as nine early in the game and took an early lead at 22-13. However, the Cowboys would start to fade, as the Cyclones took the lead before the first half ended, going up 30-29. After this point, Oklahoma State would never regain the lead and would just try to hang on for the rest of the game.

To beat a top-10 team in the nation, you have to play your best game, and for the Cowboys, that means playing well from the tip to the final buzzer.

3. A new face

The last time these teams faced off, the Cowboys weren’t fully healthy as Vyctorius Miller did not see the hardwood. This will not be the case Saturday as Miller is back in the lineup and could be the missing piece the Pokes needed last go around.

Miller is averaging 13.9 points on 47% shooting and has proved he can be a spark for the OSU offense. Miller, at his best, combined with the likes of Anthony Roy and Parsah Fallah, could be enough firepower to get the Cowboys over the hump and to pull off the upset.