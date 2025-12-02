Basketball and Wrestling Ready to Take Center Stage for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s football season is over, which means all the attention now turns to what happens inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
On Monday, the calendar turned to December, marking the first month without Cowboy football since July. With only one win this season, it isn’t as sad as usual to see football season end in Stillwater. In fact, this year it might be reason for celebration.
With Eric Morris coming in as the team’s new head coach and beginning his transition to Stillwater while still leading North Texas through the postseason, OSU fans finally have something to look forward to as far as football goes. Of course, even with a potentially exciting offseason ahead, the Pokes aren’t going to be on the field again for another nine months.
With that in mind, it gives OSU fans an opportunity to fully shift their attention to what will be happening on the court and the mat inside Gallagher-Iba Arena over the next few months.
Perhaps the most interesting part of OSU’s winter sports trifecta is men’s basketball. After years of being in the Big 12 basement and struggling to find any sort of consistent success, the Cowboys have emerged as a potential threat through seven nonconference games.
As Steve Lutz has navigated the early portion of his second season at the helm, his team already has a couple of impressive wins. With tight victories against South Florida and Northwestern, OSU has already shown it should have a much better product on the floor throughout the season compared to recent years.
On the other side of the court, the Cowgirls have also had a solid start to the season. With blowout wins in each home game, OSU has shown some dominance early.
However, Jacie Hoyt’s squad has also suffered a tough loss at St. John’s and shown some areas of weakness that need to be fixed ahead of Big 12 play. Of course, it’s hard to find too many things wrong with the Cowgirls’ approach thus far.
As for the team in Gallagher-Iba most ready to compete on the national stage, wrestling has already made some noise in David Taylor’s second season. While the Pokes suffered a tight loss to Iowa in Tulsa early, they’ve mostly been dominant throughout the early portion of the schedule, most recently securing a 25-11 win at Arizona State.
Overall, it will be nearly impossible for any of these sports to reach the same popularity as football, but there will be no shortage of success for OSU over the next few months.