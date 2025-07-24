Bedlam Basketball Doubleheader Set for Oklahoma City
Bedlam basketball is taking on a new look next season.
On Thursday, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma announced that the two schools would meet for a Bedlam basketball doubleheader in Oklahoma City next season. With both matchups set to take place at Paycom Center on Dec. 13, the rivalry in men’s and women’s basketball will be on display.
While the men’s basketball matchup had already been reported, adding the women’s matchup and making the event a doubleheader is an interesting twist to this era of Bedlam basketball. Last season, Paycom Center was the site for Steve Lutz’s first Bedlam battle, with the Cowboys falling 80-65 to a Sooners team that was among the hottest in the country.
As the Cowboys look to make a statement next season and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, a win against their in-state rivals could be a significant help. On the other side, Jacie Hoyt’s squad is looking to build off its spectacular 2024-25 campaign, and a premier early-season matchup against OU could help bolster the Cowgirls’ resume.
While the men’s teams matched up in Oklahoma City last season, the women’s teams didn’t have any Bedlam matchup whatsoever. While there is some disappointment that this matchup won’t be on campus, it would be much more disappointing if the programs didn’t match up at all again next season.
While the times of the games aren’t yet announced, tickets are set to go on sale in August, giving fans a chance to secure their spots at what should be one of the most unique events of the season for OSU athletics. Considering Bedlam has taken a backseat in the grand picture after the Sooners moved to the SEC, finding ways to keep the rivalry alive and meaningful in non-football matchups is critical.
While the overall future of Bedlam is still unknown, the short-term solution of a neutral-site matchup is a positive development. Whether the game continues to take place in Oklahoma City or moves elsewhere in the coming years, as long as Bedlam is on the schedule, college basketball will be in a better place.