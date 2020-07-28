Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Offers Rising In-State 2023 Prospect

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Since taking over the Oklahoma State program three years ago, we've seen an uptick in interest and offers going out to prospects from Oklahoma.

Three of the best basketball players from the state over the past three years are currently on the roster in Kalib and Keylan Boone and Rondel Walker. OSU has a long-standing tradition of great Oklahoma players being on the team; from 'Big Country' Bryant Reeves to the 'Pawnee Pistol' Keiton Page.

Boynton and Co. are now looking for the future generation of talent from Oklahoma as they've extended an offer to Putnam City North guard Jeremiah Johnson.

Oklahoma State is the first offer for Johnson.

Jeremiah Johnson is a 6-3, 160-pound point guard and very easily could be one of the best prospects from the state over the next few seasons.

According to ncsasports.org, Johnson averaged 16 points and four rebounds per game this past season, along with 3.5 assists per game. He also shot 52% from the field and 88% from the free throw line.

As you'll see in the highlight video below, Johnson loves to take the outside shot and for good reason: he can hit them. However, he can also drive the paint and create some contact to get to the free throw line.

He's also solid on the defensive end with good side-to-side movement eliminating a path into the paint as you'll see in the video below.

Jeremiah is the second 2023 prospect Boynton and Co. has offered out of the Oklahoma City area as they recently offered Mustang standout Jacobe Johnson. Jacobe checks in at 6-3, 183 pounds and has been offered by both Mike Boynton and Mike Gundy to play at Oklahoma State.

