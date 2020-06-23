Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Mustang Standout

STILLWATER -- Just a few short months after he received an offer from Oklahoma State football, Mustang multi-sport athlete Jacobe Johnson announced he's received an offer from Mike Boynton and Co.

Johnson, 6-3, 183-pounds, is a tremendous in-state talent. I don't say that because I think he's good in Oklahoma, I say that because he's one of several athletes over the past few years that's helping put Oklahoma on the map.

Johnson has received several offers over the past few months, basketball and football included. Just in the last 24 hours, he's received offers from Oklahoma State and TCU to play basketball. TCU is the school where Jacobe's dad played collegiate ball.

But throughout the spring, he's received offers to play football at Oklahoma State, Michigan, Memphis, OU, Iowa State, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas Tech.

He told AllSooners back in April that he plans on sticking with both sports throughout high school, so it's going to be a lot of fun watching his recruiting process.

Even though the month of June started off rather poorly for Oklahoma State basketball, it's certainly ending on a high note.

A week of players remaining committed to Oklahoma State, which began with Isaac Likekele, was capped on Monday with the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, announcing he's also sticking with Boynton and Co.

Then, Monday ended with a bang when the folks putting together the Eddie Sutton documentary, announced they have signed an exclusive deal to air the doc on ESPN.

There's still the NCAA appeals process to deal with, but things are looking up for Mike Boynton.