Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Mustang Standout

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Just a few short months after he received an offer from Oklahoma State football, Mustang multi-sport athlete Jacobe Johnson announced he's received an offer from Mike Boynton and Co.

Johnson, 6-3, 183-pounds, is a tremendous in-state talent. I don't say that because I think he's good in Oklahoma, I say that because he's one of several athletes over the past few years that's helping put Oklahoma on the map.

Johnson has received several offers over the past few months, basketball and football included. Just in the last 24 hours, he's received offers from Oklahoma State and TCU to play basketball. TCU is the school where Jacobe's dad played collegiate ball.

But throughout the spring, he's received offers to play football at Oklahoma State, Michigan, Memphis, OU, Iowa State, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas Tech.

He told AllSooners back in April that he plans on sticking with both sports throughout high school, so it's going to be a lot of fun watching his recruiting process.

Even though the month of June started off rather poorly for Oklahoma State basketball, it's certainly ending on a high note.

A week of players remaining committed to Oklahoma State, which began with Isaac Likekele, was capped on Monday with the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, announcing he's also sticking with Boynton and Co.

Then, Monday ended with a bang when the folks putting together the Eddie Sutton documentary, announced they have signed an exclusive deal to air the doc on ESPN.

There's still the NCAA appeals process to deal with, but things are looking up for Mike Boynton.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Boynton on the Growth and 'Unbelievable Potential' of Kalib Boone

Oklahoma State sophomore center Kalib Boone has grown tremendous since his days in high school. While it's been fun to watch, Mike Boynton says Boone has 'unbelievable potential'

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Football and Mike Gundy Will Need to Block Out Noise to Heal

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his players need to look ahead and not behind. Look within and not outside.

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

Pokes Report Excited to Co-Sponsor i-4 Sports 2020 High School Football Showcase

Pokes Report is a sponsor for the upcoming Oklahoma High School Football Showcase camp for i-4 football

Robert Allen

COVID-19 Still Very Much the Threat to the College Football Season

Kansas State is among the most recent to spike COVID-19 making football season look iffy.

Robert Allen

Mike Boynton Talks of Team's Commitment to Program

Monday was a historic day for Oklahoma State basketball as five-star, and No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham, announced he's staying with Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Breaking: Cade Cunningham Affirms His Commitment to Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, announced Monday morning that he is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

Young QB Steele Wasel Looks Good and Making Progress

Choctaw, Okla. sophomore quarterback Steele Wasel on his development

Robert Allen

Report: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is Sticking with Oklahoma State

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the 6-7 power forward out of Canada, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard Responds to Twitter Message that Shows Gundy Wearing an OAN T-Shirt

a t-shirt worn fishing by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy causes running back Chuba Hubbard to go into protest.

Robert Allen

by

Gov.

Nation's Top 2023 Running Back Eager To Visit Stillwater

The class of 2023's top ranked running back, Rueben Owens has his sights set on Stillwater

Marshall Levenson