Boynton and Co. Offer Second Five-Star in as Many Days

STILLWATER -- Less than 24 hours after extending an offer 2023 five-star Rayvon Griffith, Mike Boynton and Co. are back it, this time with the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Chris Lockett Jr., the No. 13 overall prospect in ESPN's initial 2023 rankings, took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce the offer.

According to his Twitter, Lockett has also received offers from Baylor, Houston, Vanderbilt, LSU and Grambling State.

What's interesting, and rather impressive, is the impact Cade Cunningham's having. You'll see above that Lockett included a picture of the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class as one of his offer photos.

Cunningham has yet to step foot on campus as an official student-athlete. Also, with the NCAA penalties, it's unclear how Cunningham is going to move forward with his future. Here's to hoping he shows up with the rest of the team in a few weeks when the coaching staff brings everyone back in preparation for summer workouts.

Lockett, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard out of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, LA, is also listed as the No. 3 overall shooting guard in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect out of Louisiana in the 2023 class.

Lockett helped lead Newman to a 23-13 overall record this past season while averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18 games. The Greenies were just a few plays short of making the 2A Division III state championship game as they fell to the eventual champs, No. 1 seed Dunham, 59-55.