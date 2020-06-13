Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Boynton and Co. Offer Second Five-Star in as Many Days

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Less than 24 hours after extending an offer 2023 five-star Rayvon Griffith, Mike Boynton and Co. are back it, this time with the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Chris Lockett Jr., the No. 13 overall prospect in ESPN's initial 2023 rankings, took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce the offer.

According to his Twitter, Lockett has also received offers from Baylor, Houston, Vanderbilt, LSU and Grambling State.

What's interesting, and rather impressive, is the impact Cade Cunningham's having. You'll see above that Lockett included a picture of the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class as one of his offer photos.

Cunningham has yet to step foot on campus as an official student-athlete. Also, with the NCAA penalties, it's unclear how Cunningham is going to move forward with his future. Here's to hoping he shows up with the rest of the team in a few weeks when the coaching staff brings everyone back in preparation for summer workouts.

Related: Oklahoma State's athletic department is working on the appeals process for the NCAA penalties

Lockett, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard out of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, LA, is also listed as the No. 3 overall shooting guard in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect out of Louisiana in the 2023 class.

Lockett helped lead Newman to a 23-13 overall record this past season while averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18 games. The Greenies were just a few plays short of making the 2A Division III state championship game as they fell to the eventual champs, No. 1 seed Dunham, 59-55.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Close to Midway in Numbers, How Far do the Pokes have to go for Football Class of 2021

Oklahoma State football recruiting 2021 is near the midway point on commitments.

Robert Allen

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Oklahoma State's Newest Commitments Blaine and Bryson Green

Blaine and Bryson Green, Allen, Texas wide receivers break down their commitment to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Hubbard Talks About Quarantine and Non-Profit in ESPN Feature

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was featured in an ESPN article detailing his time spent in quarantine during the spring, as well as the nonprofit charity he's starting

Zach Lancaster

Despite NCAA Appeals Process, Boynton and Co. Continue Recruiting and Offer 2023 Five-Star

Oklahoma State basketball is currently dealing with NCAA penalties and appealing those penalties, but that doesn't mean Mike Boynton and Co. aren't still recruiting as they offer 2023 five-star Rayvon Griffith

Zach Lancaster

Chuba and Friends Make Powerful Statement for What is Happening in the World Today

Oklahoma State All-American running back Chuba Hubbard and teammates and friends deliver message against racial injustice.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Polcovich Selected in the MLB Draft

Oklahoma State second baseman Kaden Polcovich is picked by Seattle on the second night of the MLB Draft.

Robert Allen

Big Time In State Target Sets Commitment Date

One of Oklahoma State's biggest targets, AJ  Green has announced he will be committing on Sunday June 14th

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Basketball Working on Bringing Players In

In a similar fashion to what Oklahoma State football is doing, Mike Boynton and Co. are working on bringing the players back to campus ahead of the Big 12 volunteer start back date.

Zach Lancaster

Athletic Department Gearing up for Appeals Process

Five important members of the Oklahoma State athletic department, including head coach Mike Boynton, are hard at work getting the appeal ready to fight the NCAA's penalties

Zach Lancaster

Blaine and Bryson Green Talk Recruiting Process and Relationship with Coaches

Blaine and Bryson Green, two four-star receivers from Allen, Texas talk Oklahoma State commitment and football.

Robert Allen