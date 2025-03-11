Bryce Thompson Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Oklahoma State had a rough regular season but still had one star earn a bit of recognition.
The Cowboys have been near the bottom of the Big 12 standings for the past four seasons. Through multiple coaches and a revolving roster, the Cowboys have been unable to find success or consistency in that period.
However, one Cowboy has been able to be a consistent threat and has had a successful career in Stillwater. Bryce Thompson might not have made an NCAA Tournament or fully lived up to his potential coming out of high school, but his impact on OSU has been undeniable.
That undeniable impact earned Thompson a spot on the honorable mention list for the All-Big 12 teams this season. After five years of playing in the Big 12, Thompson finally made his way onto a postseason list. While he didn’t make the actual All-Big 12 team, his inclusion on the honorable mention list does show the type of leadership and growth he has shown in his fifth season.
In the regular season, Thompson averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also shot a career-best 42.9% from the floor and 82.1% from the foul line while helping OSU to a 15-16 mark overall and 7-13 in conference play. Coming off a 12-20 season that featured only four conference wins, Thompson was crucial in OSU getting back in the right direction.
While the future looks to be getting brighter in Stillwater as Steve Lutz’s tenure progresses, the program is sure to miss Thompson. One of the Cowboys’ main ball handlers for the past four seasons, Thompson has been one of the top scoring options for OSU and has shown resiliency through some of the program’s toughest days.
Thompson’s future beyond OSU could go a variety of different directions, but he seems poised to join the long list of former Cowboys playing professionally around the world. Although team success didn’t follow, Thompson will finish as a Cowboy great by the numbers and will not be forgotten anytime soon in Stillwater.
