Oklahoma State Picks Up Transfer Guard From Ole Miss

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Less than 30 minutes ago, we learned Oklahoma State big man Yor Anei entered the transfer portal. 30 minutes later and we just found out why. Ole Miss guard Bryce Williams has announced via Twitter that he intends to transfer to Oklahoma State and play for Mike Boynton during the 2020-21 season.

The news of Williams transfer was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247Sports and Pokes Report was able to confirm it with the program.

As he's not a grad transfer, Williams will be looking to get immediate eligibility from the NCAA for the upcoming season.

Williams is a 6-2, 180-pound guard originally out of Tampa, FL and spent just one season at Ole Miss where he transferred from Daytona State. He played for Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana while at Daytona State.

Boynton and Co. tried to land Williams a few years ago when he was finished at Daytona State and before he chose Ole Miss and there's a good reason why.

Williams was electric in his two seasons with the Falcons. As a sophomore, Williams played in 31 games and averaged 15.3 points a game. He shot 53% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

Boynton and Co. went very guard heavy in the 2020 class with Cade Cunningham, Ferron Flavors Jr., Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, and to an extent with stretch forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. So, it's obvious that another hot-handed guard like Williams easily fits into the scheme of going guard-heavy.

So, it’s obvious that he fits into the scheme that Boynton and Co. are looking to run during the upcoming season.

In his lone season with Ole Miss, the junior averaged just 3.1 points in just 13.3 minutes per game, but he shot 40.3% (25 of 62) from the field and 44.0% (11 of 25) from beyond the 3-point line.

Most of Williams' time on floor for Ole Miss was off the bench and according to someone close to the program, Ole Miss just wasn't a great fit for Williams.

Looking at his shooting percentage at Ole Miss and his stats from during his time at Daytona State and realize he can make a difference at Oklahoma State. He also brings experience to a youthful team.

