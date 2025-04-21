Cade Cunningham Looking to Bounce Back After Subpar Playoff Debut
Cade Cunningham’s playoff debut didn’t go as planned, but he has a chance to bounce back.
On Saturday, the Detroit Pistons lost Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks 123-112. After holding a lead off and on during the first three quarters, the Pistons took an eight-point advantage into the final frame and looked to be in good position to steal the opening game.
Instead, the Knicks would go on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to seize control and earn a win in Game 1. Despite losing, the Pistons showed plenty of promising signs throughout the game and showed they could compete in the playoffs against one of the league’s top teams.
However, much of their success had to do with their role players and veterans stepping up on the big stage. Cunningham, a former Cowboy, struggled to find his rhythm against the Knicks.
Cunningham finished the night with 21 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. While his box score makes it look like he had a solid night, he also turned it over six times and shot 8-of-21 from the floor.
Much of Cunningham’s rough night had to do with his inability to get going early. He started the game shooting just 3-of-10 in the first half and couldn’t get to his spots consistently against the Knicks’ length.
As the Pistons look to respond and even the series in Game 2, they will need Cunningham to have a much better performance. Of course, Cunningham is only 23 and Saturday’s game marked his first appearance in the NBA playoffs.
Still, the Pistons have come to expect much more out of the Oklahoma State product. This season, Cunningham made his first NBA All-Star Game and looks poised to earn his first All-NBA selection.
Considering where Cunningham is placed around the league, it would be no surprise to see him put Detroit on his back and take it a much-needed win in Game 2. The Knicks and Pistons are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff on Tuesday, and Cunningham could be ready to make a statement.