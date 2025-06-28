SI

Paige Bueckers Shared Sweet Postgame Moment With Two NBA Stars' Daughters

American Airlines Center was a scene Friday night.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Mavericks point guard Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Bueckers after the game against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks point guard Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Bueckers after the game against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The stars showed out for the Dallas Wings' showdown against the Indiana Fever Friday night. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were all part of the crowd of 20,409 fans at American Airlines Center in Dallas—instantly a top-10 highest-attended WNBA game ever.

The stars all have Dallas ties with Irving, Parsons and now Flagg playing in the city while Cunningham, the Pistons star, is a Dallas native. Bueckers shared a cool moment with Irving—her self-proclaimed favorite player—during the game. Both Irving and Cunningham brought their daughters to watch the WNBA's newest No. 1 pick.

Bueckers was sure to link up with the fellow top picks postgame and provided a special moment with both of their daughters before heading to the locker room.

Bueckers balled out with her favorite player in the building, dropping 27 points along with six assists, two steals and two blocks. Her big night wasn't enough to take down the Fever, though, who won the game 94—86 without Ciatlin Clark—powered by 53 combined points from center and forward Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell.

The Wings are right back at it with a home game against the Washington Mystics Saturday night. We'll see if Irving and Cunningham show up for round two after their daughters had an unforgettable moment with the newest WNBA star.

