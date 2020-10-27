SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cade Cunningham Tabbed Preseason First-Team All-American

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- A day after Oklahoma State hoops announced its conference schedule for the 2020-21 season, Cowboy fans have another reason to celebrate.

Freshman guard Cade Cunningham has been tabbed a First-Team Preseason All-American by CBS Sports.

Cunningham joins Baylor guard Jared Butler, Iowa center Luke Garza, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert.

The projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham is going to inject optimism into the Oklahoma State program because he's a wonderful blend of size, smarts, strength, maturity and expert decision-making. He's a power point guard and could turn an otherwise just-OK Cowboys team into one of the 40 best squads in the sport. Would rank high on the short list of must-see college basketball players.-CBS Sports

Cunningham checks in as a 6-8, 220-pounds and is wearing No. 2 for the Pokes this season. As it's been talked about for months, Cunningham came to Oklahoma State as not only the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the highest-rated signee in the modern recruiting era, but as the projected No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Related: Oklahoma State announces 2020-21 conference slate of games

“I came in with a lot of hype,” Cunningham said before the official start of practice two weeks ago. “Being able to come in and work just as hard, I don’t want anybody to feel like they have to cater to me or anything. I think me coming in and not asking for any extra or complaining about all the work everybody’s doing or whatever, I think that’s been a big thing for the team to see because they know that I’m in it with them. Just coming in, I think I have a pretty good basketball IQ, so I share it whenever I can. I think naturally I’m a decent leader. I’m not gonna say I’m just the best leader ever, but I think I’m alright. So, I just try to bring that to the team.”

Mike Boynton and Co. signed one of the best classes in the country during the 2020 signing periods. They brought in the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class in the Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, two more four-star prospects in Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams and highly athletic and versatile wing Montreal Pena. In terms of transfers, Boynton and Co. brought in sharpshooting guards Ferron Flavors Jr and Bryce Williams and big man Bernard Kouma.

The Cowboys kick off the 2020-21 season in the 2020 Golden Window tournament taking place Nov. 25-28 in Lincoln, NE. Game details and other teams have yet to be announced.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Official Game Thread

Here's the official game thread for No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys' Big 12 showdown with the No. 17 ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

ZachLancaster

by

CanadianCowboy

Holding Pattern: Game and TV Details for Oklahoma State at Kansas State To Be Announced This Weekend

The Big 12 announced the TV and game details for the week 10 match ups and there are two options on the table for Oklahoma State's game with Kansas State

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Pokes Report's Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Photo Gallery

Pokes Report's Marshall Levenson's photo gallery of Oklahoma State's win over Iowa State

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy Set to Face Former OC Mike Yurcich and a Rivalry Renewed

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator JIm Knowles will meet up with former OSU and now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Robert Allen

by

Danny Deck

Pokes in the NFL: Week 7

A look at the former Oklahoma State football players in the week seven action in the NFL.

ZachLancaster

Oklahoma State Recruiting Outlook To Finish 2021 And Jumpstart 2022

Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Outlook To Finish Class of 2021 And Jumpstart Class of 2022

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Athletics COVID Numbers Update

https://twitter.com/OSUAthletics/status/1320796765793255430?s=20

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Stays Put in Updated Rankings Following Win Over Iowa State

There wasn't a lot of shuffling around Oklahoma State in the rankings, keeping the Cowboys at No. 6 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 following the 24-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday

ZachLancaster

by

Grumble

Big 12 Conference Call: Experience is Key to Oklahoma State's Defensive Success

Oklahoma State media and fans have talked about the Cowboys' defensive success through the first four games of the season. It appears that coaches around the Big 12 agree: Jim Knowles' defense is good.

ZachLancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Basketball Announces Conference Schedule

Oklahoma State basketball announces its Big 12 conference schedule a month before the official start to the 2020-21 season

ZachLancaster