Oklahoma State Basketball Announces Conference Schedule

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State basketball has announced its conference schedule a month ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season, fully completing the Pokes' schedule for the upcoming season.

That leaves just one remaining spot to fill as the Cowboys have one non-conference spot open on Dec. 8.

Big 12 play for the Cowboys kicks off on Dec. 16 in Stillwater against TCU. Both Bedlam games will be played on Saturday's this season, with the Sooners coming to Stillwater and Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 16 and the Pokes traveling to Norman a little more than a month later on Feb. 27 to wrap up the regular season.

Those two games will be the 248th and 249th installments of the Bedlam series.

A quick look at the scheduled shows three Big Monday showdowns, West Virginia in Stillwater on Jan. 4 and a pair of road games, at Iowa State on Jan. 25 and at Kansas on Feb. 8.

Oklahoma State will play host to the Kansas Jawhawks on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Cowboys will be looking for the ninth win over KU since 2008 and their fifth win in the last eight games against KU at home.

Below is Oklahoma State's complete scheduled, starting with non-conference play on Nov. 25 in the Golden Window tournament in Lincoln, NE.

Note: Non conference games will be marked with asterisks.

  • Nov. 25 (Wed): 2020 Golden Window* - Opponent TBA
  • Nov. 26 (Thu): 2020 Golden Window* - Opponent TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Sat): 2020 Golden Window* - Opponent TBA
  • Dec. 1 (Tue): @ Marquette* - Big 12/Big East Battle
  • Dec. 5 (Sat): vs. Oakland*
  • Dec. 8 (Tue): Home game* - Opponent TBA
  • Dec. 12 (Sat): @ Wichita State*
  • Dec. 16 (Wed): vs. TCU
  • Dec. 20 (Sun): @ Texas
  • Jan. 2 (Sat): @ Texas Tech
  • Jan. 4 (Mon): vs. West Virginia
  • Jan. 9 (Sat): @ Kansas State
  • Jan. 12 (Tue): vs. Kansas
  • Jan. 16 (Sat): vs. Oklahoma
  • Jan. 19 (Tue): @ West Virginia
  • Jan. 23 (Sat): vs. Baylor
  • Jan. 25 (Mon): @ Iowa State
  • Jan. 30 (Sat): vs. Arkansas* - Big 12/SEC Challenge
  • Feb. 3 (Wed): @ TCU
  • Feb. 6 (Sat): vs. Texas
  • Feb. 8 (Mon): @ Kansas
  • Feb. 13 (Sat): vs. Kansas State
  • Feb. 16 (Tue): vs. Iowa State
  • Feb. 20 (Sat): @ Baylor
  • Feb. 23 (Tue): vs. Texas Tech
  • Feb. 27 (Sat): @ Oklahoma

Mike Boynton and Co. return junior point guard Isaac Likekele, who is the most experienced player on the team returning in orange and black. To go along with Ice, now-sophomores Avery Anderson III, Chris Harris Jr. and Kalib and Keylan Boone return to give the Pokes some more experience athleticism.

To go with the returners, Boynton and Co. brought in a top-5 recruiting class in 2020 that's headlined with the No. 1 overall prospect in the class: Cade Cunningham.

Joining Cunningham is the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada, and four-star wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, four-star guards Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, incredible athletic wing Montreal Pena, JUCO transfer center Bernard Kouma, senior transfer guard Bryce Williams out of Ole Miss and sharpshooting grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors Jr.

Basketball

