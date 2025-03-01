Can Former Oklahoma State Star Win NBA Most Improved Player?
A former Oklahoma State star might soon be rewarded for his career year.
Over the past few seasons, the Detroit Pistons have been nothing more than the laughing stock of the NBA. However, that has changed in the 2024-25 season, and much of that turnaround can be attributed to their star player.
Cade Cunningham has been the Pistons’ franchise player since arriving in Detroit as the No. 1 pick in 2021. While injuries and historic losing dominated his first three seasons, Cunningham has made the most of his fourth year in the league.
A few weeks ago, Cunningham became the first former Cowboy to make an All-Star Game this century. Since returning from the All-Star break, Cunningham has helped the Pistons extend their winning streak to eight, most recently beating the defending champion Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
In that game, Cunningham had 21 points and 11 assists. This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists.
Those numbers are a step ahead of his numbers from last season when he averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. In 2024-25, he has also seen an increase in shooting efficiency, knocking down a career-high 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.
Cunningham’s development across the board has him in the running for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Cunningham as the favorite to win the award at -200, with Norman Powell as the only close contender. Considering Powell is out with an injury and needs to play most of his games to qualify, Cunningham could be well on his way to running away with the award.
As Cunningham heads into the final weeks of the regular season, he can improve his odds of winning by getting the Pistons to move up in the standings. Currently at sixth in the East and in position for the final guaranteed playoff spot, the Pistons are within reach of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks to move even higher.
Considering where the Pistons finished last season, simply making the playoffs will be a significant boost to Cunningham’s odds. If Detroit could move higher, Cunningham could run away with the award and perhaps earn some MVP votes.
