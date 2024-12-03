Can Oklahoma State Escape Nonconference Play Without Another Loss?
Oklahoma State suffered a couple of losses in Charleston but has a chance to build some momentum in the coming weeks.
After going 12-20 last season, OSU hired Steve Lutz to take over as head coach and try to turn the program around. After winning the first three games of the season, OSU fell a couple of times in the Charleston Classic to move to 4-2.
The Cowboys will look to improve their record on Wednesday when they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane. The in-state rivalry is back for a third straight season, with OSU winning last year’s meeting at Paycom Center and the year before in Stillwater.
The Cowboys’ matchup against Tulsa is the first of five remaining nonconference games for OSU this season. The Cowboys open Big 12 play against Houston on Dec. 30, but they have some tough opponents to get past before focusing on the Cougars.
After playing at Tulsa, OSU will travel to New Jersey for a matchup at Seton Hall on Sunday. Like OSU, Seton Hall was among the eight teams in the Charleston Classic and also finished its trip 1-2. At 4-4 this season, Seton Hall hasn’t been an intimidating opponent, but getting a road win is never an easy task.
OSU will then have its toughest test on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center. In the first Bedlam matchup since Oklahoma left for the SEC, OSU could also be facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season.
The Sooners are 7-0 and ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll. While it won’t have the typical atmosphere of a Bedlam game, the neutral-site contest will still be a fun test for Lutz’s group.
The Cowboys will finish their nonconference schedule with matchups against Tarleton State and Oral Roberts in Stillwater. Going 3-2 in the stretch will be the bare minimum for the Cowboys, but a 4-1 or 5-0 mark in these games would give OSU immense confidence going into the heart of its schedule.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.