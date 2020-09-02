Cowboy Hoops Included in 2021 Guard's Top Seven

STILLWATER -- The hunt to land the first commitment of the 2021 class for Mike Boynton and Co. continues, but the Cowboys are one step closer as they've made the cut for a 2021 three-star guard.

CJ Noland, a shooting guard out of Waxahachie (TX) High School, included the Cowboys in his top-seven list Tuesday evening.

Along with Oklahoma State, Noland included Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A & M, Troy and Vanderbilt. Noland cut his list of offers down to seven from 21.

Noland checks in at 6-3, 215 pounds and is a talented guard in the 2021 class despite his rankings as he's rather under-the-radar guard checking in at No. 250 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Boynton and Co. offered Noland back in May and have put a quite a bit of effort in trying to land the three-star guard. As a junior for Waxahachie, Noland averaged 20 points as game and is poised for an even bigger senior season.

Oklahoma State also offered Noland's teammate at Waxahachie, Jalen Lake, back towards the end of July. Offering teammates has become a bit routine for Boynton and Co. as they signed a trio of AAU teammates in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena.

Lake, who checks in at 6-4, 185-pounds, averaged 14 points and three assists per game this past season as a junior. He, just as Noland, is poised for a bigger senior season.

As we get closer to the Nov. signing period, I'd expect Boynton and Co. to turn up the pressure in landing their first guard signing of the 2021 class.