Could Oklahoma State Have Successful Season Without Tournament Appearance?

Oklahoma State is striving for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021, but it’s far from a guarantee.

Through the first month of the season, OSU had shown that it could handle just about any adversity thrown at it in nonconference play. With a 9-0 start heading into Saturday’s Bedlam matchup in Oklahoma City, it seemed like the Cowboys might be well on their way to entering Big 12 unbeaten and on a clear track toward their first trip to the big dance in five years.

However, those plans came to a bit of a halt on Saturday, with the Cowboys being unable to squeak out another tight game. With their first loss to Oklahoma, the Cowboys’ overall position didn’t change much, but it should serve as a great reminder that expectations might need to be tempered for this OSU squad.

Of course, the goal of making the NCAA Tournament was in place before the season started, and the Cowboys’ success throughout nonconference play has only made that goal seem more attainable. Yet, the Pokes could easily have a reality check coming when the Big 12 slate gets underway.

Considering how tough the conference can be, a simple three-game losing streak is certainly in play and could change the entire outlook for OSU’s season. Still, if OSU can have some solid stretches of success in Big 12 play, it should have no issues remaining on and around the tournament bubble for the entire season.

However, being on the bubble is a dangerous place, which is something OSU is quite familiar with, seeing its status as a likely tournament team disappear just three seasons ago after a costly late losing streak in 2023. Looking back, that season is seen as one of many reasons why Mike Boynton’s time as the Cowboys’ head coach didn’t work out.

But that wouldn’t have to be the case for Steve Lutz. This is only his second season in charge, and his team has already had a successful season, perhaps regardless of how conference play turns out. With plenty of momentum around the program and a fun team for fans to tune into, the 2025-26 season should be seen as a real success, even if the end result doesn’t feature an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Of course, that is the general marker of success, and 2026 would be undeniably a good year if OSU can make it into the 68-team field, but just missing out wouldn’t be the mark of a failure.