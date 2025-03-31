Could OSU Star Stailee Heard Win Big 12 Player of the Year in 2026?
The Cowgirls are coming off of one of their best seasons in program history, and next season could feature one of the best individual seasons.
Oklahoma State captured the spirit of Stillwater throughout its run to a top three spot in the Big 12 standings in 2025. After being picked to finish outside the top 10, the Cowgirls rattled off one of their best seasons and took down some of the best teams in the country.
While the Cowgirls are slated to lose a few key contributors, including Anna Gret Asi and Tenin Magassa, they will still be in good hands come 2025-26. OSU’s leading scorer, Stailee Heard, will still be around next season, and she has only gotten better across her first two seasons.
As a freshman, Heard made the Big 12 All-Freshman team and was viewed as one of the top freshmen in the entire country. In 2023-24, she averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
Those numbers helped her burst onto the scene in her first year amid numerous injuries that derailed the Cowgirls’ season. With some key transfers coming into the program and much better injury luck, Heard emerged as a star for one of the best teams in the conference as a sophomore.
She finished this season averaging 16.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Her season featured 12 games with at least 20 points, including three 30-point nights. Heard’s ability to not only be consistent but up her scoring on nights the Cowgirls need it was a key part of her development this season.
Going into next year, Heard will be the unquestioned leader of the Cowgirls as she leads a team with NCAA Tournament expectations. Assuming the Cowgirls can make up for their departures, Heard might be able to increase her numbers again and have one of the best individual seasons in OSU history.
If everything can come together for Heard after making the All-Big 12 first team in 2025, she should be in the conversation for Big 12 Player of the Year when the time comes in 2026.