Cowboy Hoops Release 2020-21 Roster

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- A few weeks ago, Oklahoma State released the jersey numbers for the incoming freshmen and newcomers following a combine day. We found out that Cade Cunningham was going to be donning No. 2 and checked in at a whopping 6-8.

Well, it's official: OSU released the updated official roster on the school's website and we've got numbers, heights and weights.

  • No. 0 - Avery Anderson III - G - 6-3, 170 - Sophomore
  • No. 1 - Chris Harris Jr. - G - 6-2, 200 - Sophomore
  • No. 2 - Cade Cunningham - G - 6-8, 220 - Freshman
  • No. 4 - Donovan Williams - G - 6-5, 200 - Freshman
  • No. 5 - Rondel Walker - G - 6-4, 170 - Freshman
  • No. 12 - Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe - F - 6-7, 215 - Freshman
  • No. 13 - Isaac Likekele - G - 6-5, 215 - Junior
  • No. 14 - Bryce Williams - G - 6-2, 180 - Senior
  • No. 20 - Keylan Boone - G/F - 6-8, 200 - Sophomore
  • No. 21 - Montreal Pena - F - 6-10, 190 - Freshman
  • No. 22 - Kalib Boone - F - 6-9, 210 - Sophomore
  • No. 25 - Bernard Kouma - F - 6-10, 240 - Sophomore
  • No. 31 - Ferron Flavors Jr., - G - 6-3, 190 - Grad Transfer
  • No. 55 - Dee Mitchell - G - 6-2, 190 - Junior

A couple of notes to mention here, both Avery Anderson and Isaac Likekele have gained an inch from last year. Also, Chris Harris has made the move up to No. 1 from No. 1. Harris is also listed at an inch shorter from last season.

Also, did you see Cunningham's size?? Can you imagine a 6-8, 220-pound point guard? It's almost hard to fathom the No. 1 overall point guard and prospect in the 2020 class is not only the tallest point guard in the Big 12, but one of the tallest and most-talented point guards in the country.

As we mentioned when he committed and signed, Bernard Kouma is going to have to lose some weight before the start of the season. He's got a great frame to hold that amount of weight, but as we saw with former Cowboy center Kentrevious Jones, the strength and conditioning staff is going to get Kouma in shape.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

Holy moley nobody under 6-2? I don't think that I've ever seen that on an OSU team.

