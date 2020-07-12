Cowboy Basketball Releases Numbers for Incoming Freshmen and Transfers

STILLWATER -- It's been a hotly discussed topic on Twitter for the past few months and now it's finally here: the announcing of jersey numbers for the incoming freshmen and transfers!

Cowboy basketball has been 'officially' releasing the numbers via Twitter for the past 24 hours and only have a few more numbers to release. So, once they're out there, we'll be sure to go back in and update this article.

Jersey numbers for incoming freshmen and transfers:

No. 2 - Cade Cunningham

No. 4 - Donovan Williams

No. 5 - Rondel Walker

No. 14 - Bryce Williams

No. 21 - Montreal Pena

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

No. 31 - Ferron Flavors Jr.

Bernard Kouma

We'll start at the top of the list providing a little bio on each player and work our way to the bottom

RELATED: Rondel Walker was named the 2020 boy's basketball Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year

No. 2, Cade Cunningham. Honestly, there's really no explanation or bio needed. Every person in the country who follows college basketball knows who Cade Cunningham is. He's a 6-8 point guard that will more likely than not be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, possibly with or without a 2020-21 season.

Cunningham led one of the best prep programs in the country to a perfect 25-0 record and picked up just about every accolade along the way including the national Gatorade Player of the Year.

Next up is No. 4 Donovan Williams. Williams was the sixth commitment for Mike Boynton and Co. in the 2020 class and was one heck of an addition.

After recovering from a torn ACL in the spring of 2019, Williams started the 2019-20 season a few games into the season and was electric. In just 14 games, he averaged 28.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Next up is No. 5 Rondel Walker. Walker recently earned the basketball Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year award and for good reason. This past season as a senior for Putnam City West, Walker averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but he was also electric on the defensive end as he averaged 4.1 steals per game.

Oh, and not to mention Walker recorded a 40-inch vertical earlier last week during measurement day for Cowboy basketball.

Next up with No. 14 Bryce Williams. Williams was a standout for Daytona State (JUCO) before transferring to Ole Miss for this past season. While at Daytona State, Williams averaged 15.3 points a game. He also shot 53% from the field and an impressive 44.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

Oklahoma State tried to land Williams in the 2019 class, but all things work out the way they're supposed to.

Next up is No. 21 Montreal Pena. Pena checks in officially at 6-10, with a wingspan of 7 foot and a standing reach of just under 9 feet. He also recorded a max vertical jump of 42.5 inches. That jump would’ve been good enough for second at the 2019 NBA Combine behind Jalen Lecque who posted a 43-inch vertical.

He's an insanely athletic under-the-radar star in the 2020 class that has the chance of making some real noise his freshman season.

Moncrieffe is the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada and has the potential of being one of the best freshmen in the Big 12 this upcoming season.

Before arriving in Stillwater in late June, Moncrieffe had spent the previous month in Dallas training with Cade Cunningham, which had to make for impressive sessions to watch.

Next on the list is No. 31 Ferron Flavors Jr. Flavors is a grad transfer from Cal Baptist and is going to be an integral part of the roster this season as he'll be the oldest player on the team. He brings a ton of experience, as well as a hot hand from beyond the 3-point line.

Flavors averaged 13.5 points a game on 42% shooting from the field this past season, while also shooting 44% from 3-point range.