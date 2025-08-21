Cowboy Basketball Announces 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule
The Cowboys are set for another intriguing season, and their nonconference schedule is here.
On Thursday, Oklahoma State unveiled its full nonconference schedule for the 2025-26 season. With Steve Lutz looking to help OSU make it back to the NCAA Tournament in his second season at the helm, there are plenty of interesting matchups ahead of Big 12 play that could help the Cowboys’ hopes of a postseason berth.
Last season, OSU was still near the bottom of the Big 12 but made strides with a 7-13 mark in conference play and a trip to the NIT quarterfinals. As the Cowboys look to improve their overall mark next season, finding success against their nonconference opponents will be just as critical as Big 12 play.
Oklahoma State’s 2025-26 nonconference schedule
Nov. 4: Oral Roberts
Nov. 9: Texas A&M
Nov. 12: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 16: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Nov. 19: South Florida
Nov. 22: Nicholls
Nov. 27: Northwestern (Chicago)
Dec. 2: Sam Houston
Dec. 6: Grand Canyon (Phoenix)
Dec. 13: Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)
Dec. 18: Kansas City
Dec. 21: Cal State Fullerton
Dec. 29: Bethune Cookman
Nothing is expected to come easy for the Cowboys next season as they look to avoid making it five straight years without a trip to the big dance. However, they could have a chance to build some momentum in nonconference play if they can take care of business in some premier matchups.
Facing teams such as Grand Canyon and Northwestern, which have made their marks in the NCAA Tournament over recent years could help the Pokes get some quality early season reps. Add in the Bedlam contest in Oklahoma City and a matchup against Texas A&M, and the Cowboys might be able to make some noise in the opening stages of the season.
Overall, the expectation is for the Cowboys to be significantly better after a successful run in the transfer portal this offseason. WIth Lutz having a full spring and summer to recruit, the Pokes are in a great position to see a leap in 2026.
While the program has been in a bit of a rough stretch for the past decade, there is no doubt that OSU is ready to erupt on the national stage again with the right team. Assuming things can come together for Lutz and company, these nonconference matchups could be the start of something special in Stillwater.