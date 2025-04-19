Cowboy Basketball Lands Oregon State Big Man in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is finally adding some size through the transfer portal.
On Friday, OSU secured a commitment from Oregon State transfer Parsa Fallah, according to a report from Travis Branham of 247Sports. At 6-foot-9, Fallah gives the Cowboys some needed size inside.
Fallah is entering his fourth season of college basketball in Stillwater after playing just one year at Oregon State. With the Beavers, Fallah was an important piece throughout the year. He averaged 12.8 points and four rebounds.
Although Fallah isn’t a threat from beyond the arc, he is among the most efficient in the country in the paint. Over his past two seasons with Oregon State and Southern Utah, Fallah has led his conference in field goal percentage. Last season, he converted 59.8% of his 8.4 attempts per game.
With that type of reliability inside, the Cowboys can feel comfortable going to Fallah when they need something on the interior. Of course, Fallah’s scoring ability adds to the incredible additions OSU and head coach Steve Lutz have made throughout the offseason.
With a number of high-volume scorers, including Anthony Roy, coming to Stillwater for next season, Fallah should fit in nicely on an OSU team that seems determined to outscore its opponents.
Before Fallah made the move to Oregon State, he spent his first two seasons at Southern Utah. At his first stop, he had limited opportunity as a freshman before blossoming into a starter as a sophomore. Since his sophomore year, Fallah has started in all but one game and been a key contributor for both Southern Utah and Oregon State.
In his second year with Southern Utah, Fallah averaged a career-high 13.2 points and six rebounds while hitting 57.6% from the floor. He even tried to showcase some outside shooting ability in his second season, going 3-of-17 from beyond the arc that year.
Fallah, an Iranian native, gives the Cowboys plenty of options inside offensively. While he might not be the most intimidating defender, what he brings to OSU on offense should be enough to make him a consistent contributor under Lutz.