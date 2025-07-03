Cowboy Basketball Names New Assistant Director of Scouting
Oklahoma State is making a move for next season.
On Thursday, OSU men’s basketball announced that it has promoted Brady Priess to Assistant Director of Scouting. Before securing this role, Priess had been working his way up through the program, originally beginning as an undergraduate manager.
Priess has been with the program for the past few years and has clearly made enough of an impact for OSU head coach Steve Lutz to reward him with a promotion. Considering the amount of work that goes into a season, this decision to promote Priess shows that Lutz has plenty of trust in him moving forward.
"Brady is a Loyal and True Cowboy who has earned this opportunity through outstanding work and unwavering dependability," Lutz said. "He's got a great eye for detail and a real passion for the game. No question he's one of the rising stars in this profession."
This is just the latest move for Lutz and company as the Cowboys look to emerge as a contender in the Big 12 in the near future. After a solid season in Lutz’s first year at the helm, getting the Cowboys back over .500 and into the NCAA Tournament in a point of emphasis.
Going into next season, OSU is set up to be much better than it was in 2025. With plenty of new additions that should help the team play Lutz’s preferred style, the Cowboys could be ready to take another step toward the top of the Big 12.
While the season is still four months away, there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the program as it looks to get back to its winning ways. Although it remains to be seen if Lutz can be the coach that takes OSU to the next level, he at least has built a staff around him that looks capable of pushing the Cowboys into this next era.