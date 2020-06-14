Cowboy Basketball Petition Quickly Gaining Steam

STILLWATER -- About a week ago, someone created a Change.org petition calling for the NCAA to lift the postseason ban they placed on the Oklahoma State men's basketball team.

I mentioned the petition in an article I wrote on June 8 about current and incoming players already being contacted by college coaches just a few days after the penalties were levied.

The petition had less than 10,000 signatures, but had been signed by members of the basketball team, including sophomore guards Avery Anderson and Chris Harris.

Even former Oklahoma State standout Chianti Roberts signed and left a message as to why the ban should be lifted.

Well, Saturday morning, Cowboy basketball sent out the tweet below asking the Cowboy faithful to try and get the amount of signatures up to 13,611, the number of seats in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It didn't take long for people to hit that mark and less than 24 hours later, the number has eclipsed 14,000 and is inching closer to the goal set of 15,000.

There have been a few instances, both good and bad, during Mike Boynton's time in Stillwater that have really brought the fan base together.

There was 2018 when Oklahoma State swept Kansas during the regular season, as well as the overtime win over then No. 4 ranked Oklahoma in Stillwater.

Then, at the end of the season, there was the NCAA postseason-snub which not only brought the fan base together, but brought out several national media members in support of the Pokes.

The Cowboys then had a solid run in the NIT with Boynton and Co. nearly packing GIA for all three games.

There have been multiple instances over the past three years involving the FBI/NCAA investigation that's brought the fan base together, with the postseason ban bringing nearly the entire college basketball world the Pokes' aid.

Related: The Oklahoma State athletic department is gearing up for the June 20 NCAA appeals deadline

Over the past week, multiple players have announced to various media outlets or social media that they're staying committed to Boynton and Co. for the upcoming season.

The coaching staff is currently working on a plan to bring the players back to campus ahead of the July 15 start date.

Something that would really bring the fan base together? The No. 1 overall high school player in the country and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, deciding to stick with Boynton and Co. and play his one year of college ball in Stillwater.