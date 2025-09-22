Cowboy Basketball to Open Big 12 Play Against National Title Contender
Oklahoma State’s season is inching closer, and the Big 12 slate will soon become clear.
Over the past few years, OSU has struggled to find any consistent success on the court. While Steve Lutz’s first season showed a bit of improvement, the team ultimately fell short of any tournament consideration.
Going into his second season at the helm, Lutz will have much more pressure on him to make something happen. With a roster that better suits his style of play, including much more talent than last season’s team had, there will be an expectation to finish with a winning record.
While next season won’t necessarily be considered a failure if OSU is on the outside looking in yet again, failing to make any noise or be in consideration for a spot would be a disappointment. Of course, OSU is set to match up against some solid nonconference foes in November and December, headlined by a Bedlam matchup in Oklahoma City for the second straight year.
Despite everything the Cowboys have on the slate already, the Big 12 schedule will ultimately determine how far the team goes in 2026. Although the full slate hasn’t dropped yet, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently reported what opening day in the Big 12 will look like.
Going back down to an 18-game conference schedule next season, OSU will tip off Big 12 play at Texas Tech. Obviously, it’s not ideal for OSU to have to start its conference schedule against one of the conference’s top teams, with ESPN even putting the Red Raiders in its top 10 heading into next season.
Over the past several years, Texas Tech has established itself as a power in the Big 12 and the country. Highlighted by a national title game appearance in 2019, the Red Raiders have been one of the conference’s biggest names in recent history.
Considering OSU wants to get back to that point itself, it will need to secure wins in games like this. Barring anything unexpected in nonconference play, OSU is sure to enter this game as a clear underdog.
After Lutz went 0-10 in Big 12 road games in his first season at the helm, simply competing throughout this matchup would be a solid start. Of course, finding a way to get a win in Lubbock could represent the turning point for the OSU program under Lutz.