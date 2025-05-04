Cowboys Express Interest in 2027 OSU Legacy Tyson Pogi
The social media buzz around Oklahoma States recent basketball recruiting journey left plenty of room for speculation. They have been lights out in the transfer portal and have recently turned their attention to the future of the O-State basketball program.
The Pokes recently expressed interested in a name familiar with the Oklahoma State Cowboy athletic program. 2027 in-state guard Tyson Pogi announced on his social media that the OSU coaching staff recently visited him at high school.
Pogi didn’t have to look far for advice on collegiate recruiting. Tyson’s father is no stranger to the Cowboy Orange. Aso Pogi threw for 3,673 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three seasons as the Oklahoma State signal caller.
Now it is Tyson’s turn to enjoy the fruits of recruiting. Pogi is a suberb scoring machine who is one of the top recruited guards in the state of Oklahoma. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recruiting.
Your recruiting has picked up lately with schools like Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Oral Roberts showing interest. At what point did you realize that things were getting serious?
“I think my freshman season of high school.”
You are a multi-sport athlete, but basketball has jumped into the lead a bit. What is your favorite sport, and how do they benefit each other throughout the season?
“Basketball is definitely my favorite. This was my first year not playing football so I’m full time basketball.”
You are an Oklahoma State legacy, and your dad (Aso Pogi) wore the Orange during his college playing days. Has he added any pressure in a college decision?
“My parents just want me to make the best decision for myself. They definitely will help me, and I will lean on them for some advice, but my dad wants what’s best for me.”
What are your goals for your final two seasons of high school ball, and are there any early favorite college programs?
“I want to win Peach Jam on EYBL circuit and I also want to win a state championship.”