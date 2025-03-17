Cowboys Offer 2026 PG and Social Media Personality Isaac Ellis
The world of collegiate sports is an ever changing activity. Social media has shown to have the power to completely elevate a players status at a very young age. College recruits have started perusing athletes at an even younger age and the social media explosion has jumped to the forefront of the recruiting world.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently offered 2026 Prep rising star Isaac Ellis. Unless you have been living under a rock for the last two years, the name 'Ellis brothers' should ring an instant bell. Older brother Eli Ellis committed to the University of South Carolina while Isaac still has one more year of high school basketball on the horizon.
What makes the duo special besides their tremendous skill on the basketball court, is their social media following. Eli and Isaac have a combined following of over 650,000 on Instagram and almost 2 million on TikTok. A Youtube video featuring Eli and Isaac currently has been viewed 3.2 million times.
Isaac Ellis doesn't need to be known as Eli's younger brother. The the Class of 2026 guard is a legit high-level point guard who's seen tremendous growth in his game over the last year. South Carolina was the first to offer Ellis and it was because of what the kid could do on the court.
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound guard currently plays for Moravian Prep and the YNG Dreamers. Ellis was spectacular during the 2024-25 Overtime Elite season. He averaged 14.6 points per game to go along with 4.5 assist and 5.7 rebounds. He is a defensive specialist on the court and that was evident in his 1.8 steals per game and his nomination for OTE Defensive Player of the Year. He also helped guide Moravian Prep to an 11-1 record this season.
Ellis currently holds offers from the likes of Eastern Kentucky, Radford, Indiana State, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. South Carolina is likely the early front runner to land the younger Ellis but the Cowboys still have time to make an impression before Ellis considers his future basketball home.
