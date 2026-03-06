Cowgirl Basketball's Big 12 Tournament Loss Another Missed Opportunity

Oklahoma State couldn’t overcome its mistakes in the Big 12 Tournament, and it’s another example of how this season hasn’t gone according to plan.

On Friday, the Cowgirls tipped off quarterfinal action in the Big 12 Tournament with a 74-73 loss to Kansas State. After having to battle their way to this quarterfinal matchup over the past two days, the Wildcats managed to fight their way past the Cowgirls into a semifinal berth.

Stailee Heard’s foul in the final seconds helped push Kansas State to the finish line. While Jacie Hoyt and others were upset about the foul call, Heard’s bizarre decision to reach in when Kansas State had to go the length of the floor to score with overtime awaiting still ended OSU’s conference tournament run.

After entering the conference tournament with an opportunity to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume and get another quality win or two ahead of Selection Sunday, the Cowgirls failed to put a single win on the board. Losing to an opponent it was the clear favorite against isn’t exactly a rare sight for OSU this season, with a plethora of missed opportunities for Hoyt’s team throughout the regular season.

After having such a successful 2024-25 campaign where OSU was one of the most surprising teams in not only the Big 12, but the entire country, expectations were high going into the offseason. Sure, there were several key seniors on their way out, but Hoyt and company found some incredibly talented replacements, and the Cowgirls again looked poised to be near the top of the Big 12.

Finishing the regular season as the No. 4 team in the conference, that seems like a successful season to anyone who would’ve been told that going into the year. Of course, with how things unfolded throughout this season, that placement actually became a bit of a disappointment.

Not to say OSU should legitimately be disappointed with how it’s played throughout the year, but the Cowgirls didn’t realize their full potential. While they expectedly stumbled in some of their matchups against top competition, their losses to the rest of the Big 12 were what held them back all season.

Fittingly, one of those rough regular season losses came against Kansas State, which knocked the Cowgirls out of the conference tournament. From being a ranked team to begin the season to a team destined for a first-weekend exit in the NCAA Tournament, this season has simply gone off script for OSU.