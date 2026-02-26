Cowgirls Secure Much-Needed Road Win Against Iowa State

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have completed a much-needed bounce-back win.

The Cowgirls traveled to Iowa State on Wednesday for their second matchup of the year with the Cyclones. The Pokes were coming off an embarrassing loss to No. 17 West Virginia and needed to get back on track as the season is nearing its end.

This bout was a back-and-forth battle, as the Cowgirls and the Cylcones were tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters. Luckily, OSU was able to pull away in the fourth, outscoring Iowa State 28-17, and steal a road win 88-77.

Two Cowgirls had a double-double, as Achol Akot had 25 points and 10 rebounds, along with Stailee Heard, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Micha Gray only had eight points, but she made history as she set the OSU season single record for three pointers made, and currently sits at 84.

Although Oklahoma State had already beaten Iowa State, winning on the road and now sweeping the series is a huge accomplishment for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls have struggled on the road this season and will need to figure out how to win away from home as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Oklahoma State is now 5-7 when not playing in GIA, and although that isn’t great, this win at Iowa State is a step in the right direction.

OSU has now ended its regular-season road stretch with a win, and hopes that this momentum on the road can continue into the postseason. The Cowgirls' next trip will be to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State currently sits at fifth in the conference and is in position to make a push for a Big 12 Title, as well as a push for a better seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowgirls have one more game before their regular season concludes, as they will take on Kansas on Saturday in Stillwater. OSU has beaten the Jayhawks in Lawrence already this season, and looks to sweep another series back at home.

A win in their final outing of the season would put the Cowgirls in a safe spot to make the NCAA Tournament, and would give them another boost of confidence as the postseason approaches. OSU didn’t make it past the first round of last year’s tournament, and looks to have more success in a place that isn’t home come March.