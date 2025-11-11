Cowgirl Basketball Continues Dominant Start to Season
Oklahoma State’s dominance on the court hasn’t slowed down through five games.
On Tuesday, OSU women’s basketball won yet another game in dominant fashion, beating Prairie View A&M 105-55 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Now up to No. 20 in the AP poll, the Cowgirls’ latest 50-point win marked their fourth win by at least 50 this season in only five tries.
Sitting at 5-0, Jacie Hoyt’s team has been a force in the nonconference slate thus far. While the Cowgirls should absolutely be dominating in these matchups, the fact that there has been no doubt about the result at any point in an OSU game this season is an indication of how good OSU might be.
Last season, the Cowgirls were the surprise team of the Big 12, climbing the conference standings and breaking into the top 25 throughout the year. With one of the best regular seasons in school history, OSU had a fun Big 12 Tournament run before making the NCAA Tournament for the second time in Hoyt’s three seasons at the helm.
After such a fun season, Hoyt reloaded for the 2025-26 season. With stars such as Stailee Heard and Micah Gray returning for another year, OSU had one of the best foundations to build on in the entire country, and Hoyt used it to her advantage.
With some instant impact players joining the team in the offseason, the Cowgirls were ready to have one of the best seasons in program history yet again. With a dominant five-game stretch to begin the year, any expectations OSU had coming into the season have only grown.
In ESPN’s latest Bracketology, Charlie Creme has the Cowgirls as a 5 seed, improving their standing from last week. While these nonconference matchups have shown how well OSU can play when all things are going the right way, the ultimate measuring stick for the Cowgirls will still come in Big 12 play.
One of the biggest keys to OSU’s success last season was its ability to take down some of the conference favorites, especially when those teams had to play at Gallagher-Iba Arena. With another tough conference slate ahead in 2026, OSU will need to find ways to win on the road while keeping its home dominance going.
Nothing will come easy for the Cowgirls when Big 12 play starts, but until then, OSU might just be able to cruise and rise in the rankings.