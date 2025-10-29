Cowgirl Basketball Continues to Get Preseason Hype
Oklahoma State is set for another season in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and it might be the program’s best ever.
Last season, Cowgirl basketball was the surprise team of the Big 12. In Jacie Hoyt’s third season at the helm, OSU went 25-7 on its way to its second NCAA Tournament since 2023.
Considering how well OSU played last season, the Cowgirls have rightfully been given some hype going into the 2025-26 campaign. While repeating last season’s success won’t be easy, the Cowgirls are bringing back some key players, such as stars Stailee Heard and Micah Gray, while making up for their losses through the transfer portal.
As the No. 22 team in the AP preseason poll, Hoyt and company are expected to be a dark horse in the Big 12 title race again this season. On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its preseason media poll and honors for women’s basketball, and the Cowgirls were right in the mix.
In both the media and coaches preseason polls, OSU finished fourth behind TCU, Iowa State and Baylor. While TCU ran away with the top spot in the coaches poll released earlier this month, earning 10 of the 16 first-place votes, the Cowgirls matched Iowa State and Baylor with two first-place votes each.
Audi Crooks’ selection as the coaches' preseason player of the year was no surprise. Still, considering Heard’s excellence, it was no surprise that the Cowgirls’ star earned a unanimous selection on the All-Big 12 preseason team, being one of six players to earn unanimous honors.
Matching last season’s success certainly won’t be easy, but the prospect of having the best year in program history is something that’s hard to ignore. Simply matching the program’s deepest tournament run and making it to the Sweet 16 would be a welcome sight in Stillwater, but with Heard and plenty of other talented pieces, OSU could even be a sneaky preseason Final Four pick.
Sure, there’s a long way to go before the Cowgirls can even think about those heights, but the fact that even seems to be a possibility coming into the year shows just how special this OSU team could be. As Hoyt tries to navigate this season with another roster filled with critical newcomers, having the ability to lean on Heard and Gray, particularly early in the season, could set the Cowgirls up for success.
Although OSU’s status as a national contender is still yet to be determined, it’s clear that the Big 12’s coaches see the Cowgirls as a force to be reckoned with in conference play.