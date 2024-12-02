Cowgirl Jadyn Wooten Named to Daytona Beach Classic All-Tournament Team
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have had an interesting month to say the least. They have jumped out to an impressive 7-1 start to the 2024-25 season and are expecting an addition to the roster in late December. Head coach Jacie Hoyt is expecting her first child, a baby girl, and the long-awaited ‘Cowgirl’ has somewhat unified the team this season.
The Cowgirls tipped off the season on a seven-game winning streak before dropping their last game to Richmond by a score of 57-53 in the Daytona Beach Classic. Oklahoma State opened up the Classic with a monster win over Arkansas.
O-State was led in the win by Jadyn Wooten and Stailee Heard who each dropped 16 points in the victory over Arkansas. Wooten was 6-of-11 from the floor and knocked down all four chances from the charity stripe. Heard wrapped up her solid day on the court with a team-high 11 rebounds.
Micah Gray rounded out the double-digit scoring attack for the Cowgirls with 13 points. They shot 41% from the field in the victory as they improved to 7-0 on the season with Richmond waiting in the wings.
Oklahoma State held a narrow one-point lead over Richmond heading into halftime. The Cowgirls were outscored 15-9 in the third period and could never bounce back from the deficit as they fell 57-53.
Wooten once again had a stellar game on the hardwood. She scored a team-high 20 points against Richmond and was an impressive 9-of-12 from the field. She chipped in six rebounds and four assists on her way to a Daytona Beach Classic All-Tournament selection.
Gray leads the Cowgirls in scoring this season with 17.3 points per game. Anna Gret Asi is averaging 12.5 points per game this season during Oklahoma State’s first eight games of the season. In the last two games of the season, both Wooten and Heard have come alive and should add even more firepower to the Cowgirl offense as they head into the meat of their schedule.
