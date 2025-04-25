Cowgirls Add Tarleton State Center in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has added another intriguing player for next season.
Throughout the offseason, OSU coach Jacie Hoyt has been going hard in the transfer portal and earned another commitment this week. On Thursday, the Cowgirls added Tarleton State transfer Faith Acker.
Acker, a 6-foot-2 center, gives the Cowgirls some more size inside and could be a solid contributor in Stillwater next season. Acker comes to OSU with two years of eligibility remaining after a successful stint with Tarleton State.
Last season, Acker started 27 of her 34 appearances for the Texans and was the best big on the roster. She averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.1% from the floor. Although she hasn’t showcased any ability to shoot from beyond the arc, her impressive touch inside makes up for it. She also shot 73.2% from the foul line last season, making her a reliable option, especially for a center. Acker also added four double-doubles for the Texans in her sophomore campaign.
Before last season, Acker quickly established herself as someone who could play well at the Division I level, earning All-WAC Freshman team honors. She averaged slightly worse numbers in her freshman season across the board, even shooting only 42% from the field.
While her freshman numbers were solid, it is clear she made strides in her second season to become a more well-rounded player ahead of her jump to the Big 12.
Last season, OSU had Tenin Magassa to control the paint. With her tall frame, she gave the Cowgirls a reliable protector inside and was always a reliable rebounder as well.
While OSU might not have anyone with her length on next year’s team, it will still be able to have some size inside, which will be critical to succeeding in the Big 12.
After finishing with one of the best records in program history, the Cowgirls have made the cut in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 for next season. Although the Cowgirls couldn’t break through and win an NCAA Tournament game in 2025, they should enter next season with a legitimate chance to have the best season in school history.