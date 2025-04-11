Cowgirls Crack ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Oklahoma State is looking to build off one of the best seasons in program history.
Last season, the Cowgirls entered the season with hopes of getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. However, not many around the Big 12 or the rest of the country thought Jacie Hoyt’s group was capable of making that jump.
Over the course of the season, Hoyt and company continued to prove their doubters wrong. The Cowgirls went from 11th in the Big 12’s preseason poll to finishing third in the conference.
OSU even managed to stay in the top 25 for most of conference play, and after earning the No. 24 spot in the postseason AP poll, it appears the Cowgirls might get to carry their ranked status into next season.
After UConn finished off its dominant run to the national championship, attention began to shift to 2025-26. ESPN is already looking ahead, with Charlie Creme recently releasing a way-too-early top 25.
The Cowgirls came in at No. 22, ranking around where they spent most of the 2024-25 season. OSU was one of only three Big 12 teams in the top 25, joining No. 9 Baylor and No. 13 Iowa State.
“Jacie Hoyt should be able to build on this year's surprising success with leading scorers Stailee Heard and Micah Gray expected back and the Cowgirls already adding guard Amari Whiting from BYU and Haleigh Timmer from South Dakota State via the portal,” Creme wrote.
His optimism for the Cowgirls next season makes plenty of sense. Despite OSU losing some important pieces, including Anna Gret Asi and Tenin Magassa, the Cowgirls’ star power will still be on display.
Stailee Heard could easily be in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year in 2026 and will have the weight of the Cowgirls on her shoulders. With the highest expectations in some time in Stillwater, Heard will need to be a true leader for OSU in her junior year.
Still, OSU has added some talent through the transfer portal already and is bringing back some more talent beyond its stars. Although there is no guarantee that OSU will again be a top 25 team next season, it certainly has the talent to be one of the best in the country.