Cowgirls Earn Multiple All-Big 12 Selections After Impressive Regular Season
Oklahoma State earned multiple well-deserved selections in the Big 12’s awards for the 2024-25 season.
The Cowgirls have been one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this season and have even proven their worth as one of the best teams in the nation. Being ranked for a good portion of the Big 12 slate, the Cowgirls have made their mark on the conference, beating every other ranked team in the Big 12 and finishing third in the conference after being picked to finish 11th. Unsurprisingly, the Cowgirls saw some familiar names on the All-Big 12 teams, which the conference released on Tuesday.
Stailee Heard earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team for her performance this season, leading the Cowgirls throughout the year. She leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 15.8 points and also leads the team in rebounding at 7.8 per game. Also shooting 41.7% from deep, Heard has shown her ability to be effective inside and out.
Anna Gret Asi also earned an All-Big 12 selection, making the third team. At 11.1 points per game, Asi is third on the Cowgirls and has been critical to the team’s success with her outside shooting and defensive prowess.
Micah Gray didn’t make any of the All-Big 12 teams but was an honorable mention. Averaging 14.1 points for OSU this season, Gray is easily the team’s biggest snub.
Jadyn Wooten earned a spot on the All-Big 12 freshman team. The rising star guard averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per game this season, which has helped her become one of the key pieces of OSU’s bench.
While a few Cowgirls earned some love on the All-Big 12 teams, Jacie Hoyt missed out on Big 12 Coach of the Year, with TCU’s Mark Campbell winning after leading his team to the Big 12 regular season title.
Hoyt was a strong candidate to win the award after leading OSU to its best season in Big 12 play. In Hoyt’s third season, she has led a remarkable turnaround in Stillwater, and while she was deserving of the award this season, this could be far from the only season she is in the running.
