Cowgirls Earn Spot in Postseason AP Top 25
Oklahoma State’s impressive season won’t be forgotten any time soon.
While the Cowgirls’ season ended weeks ago and they’ve already been active in building next season’s roster, they earned more recognition for their performance this season. On Monday, the final AP Top 25 was released after UConn’s dominant run to the national championship. While it was no surprise that the Huskies were No. 1, the Cowgirls still managed to earn a spot at No. 24.
OSU’s spot coming into the NCAA Tournament was No. 17, but its loss to South Dakota State dropped it seven spots, putting the Cowgirls a spot below the Jackrabbits. The Cowgirls’ spot in the top 25 was also an example of the Big 12’s excellence in 2025. OSU is one of five Big 12 teams in the final rankings, which feature No. 6 TCU, No. 13 Kansas State, No.18 Baylor and No. 21 West Virginia.
Another mark of OSU’s impressive year was the fact it beat all four of the Big 12 teams ranked ahead of it in this final poll. Those wins in premier matchups pushed the Cowgirls up to third in the Big 12 standings at 14-4 after being picked to finish 11th in the conference in the preseason.
Sophomore star Stailee Heard was the lone Cowgirl to make an All-Big 12 team, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds across 32 games. While she will be back in Stillwater next season, OSU’s success in 2025 had plenty to do with the senior leaders who bought into Jacie Hoyt’s vision.
Anna Gret Asi, Tenin Magassa and Alexia Smith were all massive contributors for OSU throughout the season and started almost every game together. Add in other key contributors such as Micah Gray and Jadyn Wooten, and OSU had one of the most complete teams in the conference.
In all facets, 2024-25 was a special season for the Cowgirls and will be remembered for a long time. Over the next few years, it will be up to Hoyt and the Cowgirls to decide if this season is remembered simply as one of the best in school history or the start of something special in Stillwater.